Nightmare attack outside Jeffreys Bay shopping mall
Woman, 57, throttled and bitten by woman assailant after being followed to car from casino
By Riaan Marais - 30 November 2022
A night out with friends turned into a nightmare for a 57-year-old woman from Jeffreys Bay when she was attacked from behind, strangled to the brink of losing consciousness, and even bitten by her attacker, in the Fountains Mall parking lot.
Throughout the harrowing incident, the female attacker, with an ever-tightening grip around the victim’s neck, repeatedly shouted ‘I will kill you.’..
