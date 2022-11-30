Nelson Mandela Bay firefighters supported by Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers will cover the costs for two helicopters and a spotter plane that are on route to Gqeberha from George and Stellenbosch at a cost of R1m.
Several Nelson Mandela Bay areas were hit by blazes, fanned by hot and dry conditions on Tuesday...
Nelson Mandela Bay firefighters supported by Gift of the Givers
General Reporter
Gift of the Givers will cover the costs for two helicopters and a spotter plane that are on route to Gqeberha from George and Stellenbosch at a cost of R1m.
Several Nelson Mandela Bay areas were hit by blazes, fanned by hot and dry conditions on Tuesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics