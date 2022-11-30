×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay firefighters supported by Gift of the Givers

30 November 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Gift of the Givers will cover the costs for two helicopters and a spotter plane that are on route to Gqeberha from George and Stellenbosch at a cost of R1m.

Several Nelson Mandela Bay areas were hit by blazes, fanned by hot and dry conditions on Tuesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read