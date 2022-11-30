×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Impossible journey defied in tell-all book

SA surfer tells of single-handedly crossing Atlantic on paddleboard

By Tshepiso Mametela - 30 November 2022

What would you put on the line for what you believe in?

In March 2017, this question, much like a monstrous wave crashing against rocks, confronted SA surfer Chris Bertish as the reality of completing a transatlantic journey dawned...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read