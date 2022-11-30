Controversial Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has clapped back at the DA’s calls for former president Jacob Zuma to return to jail after his appearance at the opening of a new restaurant with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.
Duduzile takes aim at DA's call for Zuma to return to jail
Controversial Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has clapped back at the DA’s calls for former president Jacob Zuma to return to jail after his appearance at the opening of a new restaurant with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.
Zuma and Shaik, both medical parolees, were among prominent guests in Durban at the weekend.
The restaurant called Zuma, but not named after the former president, was opened in Umhlanga by owner and celebrity chef David Manal.
The DA said Zuma and Shaik, by attending the event, demonstrated their belief that they are above the law and all accountability mechanisms.
“It is clear Zuma and Shaik were never legitimately ill enough to warrant being granted medical parole. By Zuma and Shaik appearing in public as supposed VIPs, they are demonstrating the contempt with which they hold the public.
“The DA will not allow this injustice to continue. The party has launched our own court action to ensure Zuma returns to prison to finish his sentence.”
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last week overturned former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser’s decision to release Zuma on medical parole.
“It is clear Zuma needs to return to prison without delay, and a review of Shaik’s parole should also be considered. The era of impunity for Zuma and his cronies is over. The DA will ensure Zuma returns to prison and serves out the remainder of his sentence,” said the DA.
Responding to the DA, Zuma-Sambudla shared a message suggesting the party should “f**k off.
“Here’s a little message for you bloody racists,” she wrote.
Zuma-Sambudla also called out the DA for not saying anything about the granting of parole for Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś.
“That racist party has said nothing about Chris Hani’s white killer’s parole. Their focus is black cdes [comrades] who were granted parole,” she said.
On the same day the SCA ruled Zuma must go back to jail, the Constitutional Court ordered Waluś be placed on parole within 10 days.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo said the decision by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to deny Waluś parole was irrational and should be set aside.
