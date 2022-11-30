Bonzai pupil arrested after stabbing
Two pupils wounded with broken bottle neck in brawl outside Sydenham school
By Tshepiso Mametela - 30 November 2022
A grade 11 pupil at Bonzai School in Sydenham has been charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly stabbed two fellow pupils with a broken bottle neck, seriously wounding them.
It had been a normal day of exams for two grade 9 pupils who had sat for their English paper on Monday last week...
