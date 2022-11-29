Tax fraud accused wants charges against her dismissed
By Devon Koen - 29 November 2022
A Gqeberha businesswoman accused of cooking the books to under report revenue to the taxman so she could pocket millions, will bring an application for the dismissal of the charges at the close of the state’s case, the court heard on Tuesday.
Tanya-Lee Schnetler, 52, will bring the application in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act in the city’s commercial crimes court in 2023. ..
