Algoa Park police are on the hunt for a woman who allegedly abducted a four-day-old boy.
The mother, Noncedo Jali, 33, gave birth on November 22 at Dora Nginza Hospital and was discharged on November 27.
A woman posing as someone sent by Jali’s family to assist the new mother, then went with Jali to the Kenako Mall to withdraw money and buy clothing for the infant.
Shortly afterwards, the woman disappeared with the newborn in the busy mall, according to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge.
Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect should contact Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit detective Sergeant Sizile Sindi on 082-303-0249 or call 08600-10111.
HeraldLIVE
Search for kidnapped infant
Image: SUPPLIED
