Panyaza Lesufi says Janusz Waluś' parole is like killing Chris Hani twice
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi is the latest to weigh in on the Constitutional Court's decision regarding Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś, saying his release will be like killing Hani twice.
The ConCourt last week ordered that Waluś be placed on parole within 10 days.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo said the decision by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to deny Waluś parole was irrational and should be set aside.
Lesufi, along with the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South Africa Trade Unions (Cosatu), protested against the court’s order to release Waluś.
“Comrade Chris Hani was killed in 1993 and we thought that was the end but on Monday Hani was killed again. The pain of killing Hani twice is unbearable.
“We thought and believed the wound was healing but someone decided to open that wound again and the pain of opening that particular wound is unbearable,” he said.
Lesufi claimed the court was imposing reconciliation on the people, saying reconciliation cannot be imposed.
“This man was sentenced to death and it is the democratic government that converted his death sentence to a life sentence, that is how human we are despite that he killed Hani.
“Something people don’t understand is that parole is not a right but a privilege. You are not born to get parole. Therefore, when we are gathered here, we are gathered here to demonstrate our dissatisfaction like anyone who is not happy with any outcome,” said Lesufi.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said Waluś won’t be headed back to Poland when he is released on parole.
Motsoaledi granted Waluś permanent residence to serve his parole and conditions imposed by the minister of correctional services in South Africa.
He said it was clear from media reports that the Polish embassy believes if Waluś is deported to Poland he won’t serve parole because the ConCourt judgment was not binding there.
“The heinous crime committed to the people of SA by murdering one of the icons of the liberation struggle makes it obligatory that Waluś must serve his parole period as part of his sentence in South Africa.”
