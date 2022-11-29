New Brighton police officer arrested for corruption

A 57-year-old police officer stationed at the New Brighton police station has been charged with corruption after he allegedly approached a detective and offered him money in exchange for a murder docket.
The warrant officer, who was arrested last week, will remain in custody after he briefly appeared in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged the officer, whose name has not been released, approached a detective sergeant on Friday last week and offered him money in exchange for a murder docket under investigation.
“The detective reported the alleged corruption and on Sunday the warrant officer was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Unit,” Naidu said.
He appeared in court on Monday where his matter was postponed to December 5 for a formal bail application.
Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the alleged unethical and corrupt behaviour of the officer.
“We have repeatedly mentioned that police officers are not above the law, and we are determined to root out corruption wherever and whenever it manifests.
“Corrupt officers who choose to ignore the SA Police Service’s code of conduct and code of ethics will be arrested and brought to justice.
“There is no room for corrupt police officers in this organisation and we will intensify our intelligence-led operations to ensure all police officers with criminal mindsets are removed from the SAPS,” Mene said.
