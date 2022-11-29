Mill Park Bowling Club celebrate 90th year in style

Mill Park Bowling Club’s impressive revival reached a high at the weekend with the staging of a successful mixed fours competition in celebration of their 90th birthday.
A few years ago, Mill Park was considered an ex-club by some in bowling circles.
“How marvellously wrong those naysayers were,” club president Pieter Marais said.
“Mill Park is not only very much alive but also extremely lively, as 22 mixed fours teams discovered at the weekend.”
The club was established in 1932, and this year the members decided to organise a 90th anniversary celebration with a mixed fours competition over two days.
“Months of planning and hard work by the MPBC executive committee and members culminated in a truly joyous occasion with a variety of celebrations out of the clubhouse and great bowls on good greens, with early-morning breakfasts and a festive spit-braai before a triumphant Springboks vs England rugby game was streamed in the hall.
“Everybody was very well fed and watered in a joyful atmosphere,” Marais said.
“A great team of members worked hard to put the weekend together and this teamwork shone through.”
Played over five rounds, the leader board changed substantively after each round but The Woods triumphed in the end with Andrew Sterley’s team, with his wife, Monique, and Gary and Desire Vermaak the winners.
Hilton and Jen Cherry, with Geoff Gower and Elmaré Le Gras, came a close second while friends from Despatch, now playing at different clubs, Edwin Nance (Despatch), Wihan Visser (MPBC), Dieter Basson (Despatch) and Rudi Herbst (MPBC) were third.
“Thanks to all who supported the MPBC 90th celebration. We hope to see you on our greens more often in the future,” Marais said.
