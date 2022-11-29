Belinda Magor, whose WhatsApp voice note calling for black women’s uteruses to be removed and black men to be burnt, was arrested and charged with crimen injuria on November 25 after the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) laid charges against her.
Malcolm Lyons & Brivik director Tzvi Brivik explains what crimen injuria is and how similar cases have played out in the courts — and predicts the kind of sentence we might expect as a result of the charges.
LISTEN | Magor likely to get more than a slap on the wrist, says legal expert
Image: Supplied
Listen to Brivik's thoughts here:
