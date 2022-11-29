Let doctors and nurses check up on initiates, says Bay physician
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 29 November 2022
Doctors and nurses should be allowed to check in on initiates at initiation camps daily to minimise the number of deaths or complications, Nelson Mandela Bay doctor Mthembeni Tebelele said.
..
Let doctors and nurses check up on initiates, says Bay physician
Doctors and nurses should be allowed to check in on initiates at initiation camps daily to minimise the number of deaths or complications, Nelson Mandela Bay doctor Mthembeni Tebelele said.
..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics