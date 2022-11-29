High court reserves judgment in Shell seismic tests appeal
Decision likely sometime before Christmas on application by petroleum giants and energy minister
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 29 November 2022
Judgment was reserved on Monday in the Makhanda high court where two petroleum companies and the mineral resources and energy minister continued to press for a go-ahead to explore for undersea oil and gas off the Wild Coast.
Shell, Impact Africa and the minister, Gwede Mantashe, applied for leave to appeal against the September 1 judgment of the Makhanda high court, which declared that the planned seismic surveys were unlawful...
