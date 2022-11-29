×

Hawks say 68 statements have been filed in Phala Phala investigation

29 November 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa is waiting to hear whether he has a case to answer regarding the burglary at his Phala Phala farm. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is waiting to hear whether he has a case to answer regarding the burglary at his Phala Phala farm. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says his unit has 68 statements which have been filed regarding its investigation into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Lebeya said investigations are continuing but they are not “reporting blow by blow” on the matter.

“We are not reporting blow by blow on this investigation, but we can indicate we have 68 statements that have been filed. We are continuing with the investigations. We have professional investigators, senior officers and prosecutors looking at whatever we are recording to ensure it is in line with the law,” he said. 

Lebeya provided the update on Tuesday when he briefed the media about  milestones the unit has achieved since the previous quarter.

In June, former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa over an alleged burglary at his Limpopo game farm in February 2020.

Fraser alleged Ramaphosa’s farm was burgled of $4m (about R67.8m) in cash by two foreign nationals. The money was alleged to be stuffed in couches inside the president’s home.

On Wednesday the independent panel appointed by parliament to look into whether  Ramaphosa has a case to answer over Phala Phala is expected to release its report.

Earlier this month, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula extended the deadline by which the panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, has to submit its report until Wednesday.

The extension was requested by Ngcobo after arguing the panel did not have enough time “due to the amount of work to be done”.

TimesLIVE

 

