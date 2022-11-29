×

DOP protesters shut down City Hall

Members wants two councillors representing party removed and replaced

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 29 November 2022

The Gqeberha City Hall was shut down on Monday after Defenders of the People (DOP) members staged a protest in the foyer demanding that two councillors aligned with the party be removed and replaced.

Metro security and police put the building on lockdown as the group of about 20 people sang and chanted, demanding to speak to mayor Retief Odendaal and acting city manager Selwyn Thys...

