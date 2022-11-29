DOP protesters shut down City Hall
Members wants two councillors representing party removed and replaced
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 29 November 2022
The Gqeberha City Hall was shut down on Monday after Defenders of the People (DOP) members staged a protest in the foyer demanding that two councillors aligned with the party be removed and replaced.
Metro security and police put the building on lockdown as the group of about 20 people sang and chanted, demanding to speak to mayor Retief Odendaal and acting city manager Selwyn Thys...
DOP protesters shut down City Hall
Members wants two councillors representing party removed and replaced
The Gqeberha City Hall was shut down on Monday after Defenders of the People (DOP) members staged a protest in the foyer demanding that two councillors aligned with the party be removed and replaced.
Metro security and police put the building on lockdown as the group of about 20 people sang and chanted, demanding to speak to mayor Retief Odendaal and acting city manager Selwyn Thys...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics