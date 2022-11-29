The cost of living, hefty increases in fuel prices and load-shedding have taken a toll on many South Africans' mental health, with the country registering among the lowest mental health scores in the world.
Cost of living, fuel prices and load-shedding taking toll on South Africans' mental health
Image: Supplied
The cost of living, hefty increases in fuel prices and load-shedding have taken a toll on many South Africans' mental health, with the country registering among the lowest mental health scores in the world.
According to the latest Annual Mental State of the World report, South Africa has one of the lowest scores globally. The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) estimated one in six South Africans suffer from mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse.
BrandMapp, the annual survey of more than 33,000 South Africans living in households with a R10,000 and above monthly income, revealed food, fuel and power cuts are among the things keeping the country’s taxpayer base tossing and turning at night.
“The mental stressors of mid to top income South Africans have intensified, with several worries moving up into top positions, while no other worries have abated. We are definitely more stressed than we were during the pandemic years.
“Worrying about rising costs has dramatically escalated from 38 to 54%, which is understandable, but it seems 2022 is the year when we finally all got fed up with the lights going out.
“With power failures registering as a serious concern for 52% of the middle-class, it suggests we’ve reached a breaking point with Eskom. Significantly more people are worried about the general availability of food and water,” said Brandon de Kock, BrandMapp’s director of storytelling.
Image: BrandMapp
De Kock said only 32% of mid to top income South Africans are concerned about climate change.
“What we have seen in 2022 is an increased worry about water shortages, particularly among people living in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, who have had real-life experiences due to flooding and drought, respectively.
“Even though these local events have been clearly linked to climate change, this hasn’t translated into a similar increase in concern for the global context,” he said.
Image: BrandMapp
He said 42% of the middle-class said they were OK, and 49% said they are happy or very happy. Only 9% acknowledge they are unhappy or very unhappy.
The survey also revealed 75% of mid to top income South Africans consume alcohol to forget about their worries in the short-term, which is not a successful strategy when it comes to sustainable wellbeing and improved mental health outcomes.
Image: BrandMapp
