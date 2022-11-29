×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cost of living, fuel prices and load-shedding taking toll on South Africans' mental health

29 November 2022
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
South Africa has one of the lowest mental health scores in the world. File photo.
South Africa has one of the lowest mental health scores in the world. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The cost of living, hefty increases in fuel prices and load-shedding have taken a toll on many South Africans' mental health, with the country registering among the lowest mental health scores in the world. 

According to the latest Annual Mental State of the World report, South Africa has one of the lowest scores globally. The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) estimated one in six South Africans suffer from mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse. 

BrandMapp, the annual survey of more than 33,000 South Africans living in households with a R10,000 and above monthly income, revealed food, fuel and power cuts are among the things keeping the country’s taxpayer base tossing and turning at night.

“The mental stressors of mid to top income South Africans have intensified, with several worries moving up into top positions, while no other worries have abated. We are definitely more stressed than we were during the pandemic years. 

“Worrying about rising costs has dramatically escalated from 38 to 54%, which is understandable, but it seems 2022 is the year when we finally all got fed up with the lights going out.

“With power failures registering as a serious concern for 52% of the middle-class, it suggests we’ve reached a breaking point with Eskom. Significantly more people are worried about the general availability of food and water,” said Brandon de Kock, BrandMapp’s director of storytelling.

New worries in 2022.
New worries in 2022.
Image: BrandMapp

De Kock said only 32% of mid to top income South Africans are concerned about climate change. 

“What we have seen in 2022 is an increased worry about water shortages, particularly among people living in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, who have had real-life experiences due to flooding and drought, respectively.

“Even though these local events have been clearly linked to climate change, this hasn’t translated into a similar increase in concern for the global context,” he said. 

Anxieties about food and water shortages are on the rise.
Anxieties about food and water shortages are on the rise.
Image: BrandMapp

He said 42% of the middle-class said they were OK, and 49% said they are happy or very happy. Only 9% acknowledge they are unhappy or very unhappy.

The survey also revealed 75% of mid to top income South Africans consume alcohol to forget about their worries in the short-term, which is not a successful strategy when it comes to sustainable wellbeing and improved mental health outcomes.

Only 9% of those surveyed by BrandMapp acknowledged they are unhappy or very unhappy.
Only 9% of those surveyed by BrandMapp acknowledged they are unhappy or very unhappy.
Image: BrandMapp

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read