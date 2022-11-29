Can high solar masts curb Nelson Mandela Bay vandalism?
New plan to keep lights on in cable-theft-plagued Stanford Road
By Andisa Bonani - 29 November 2022
Faced with a R23m vandalism and theft bill for electricity infrastructure since January, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to install high-mast solar lights in the centre island along a section of Stanford Road to combat the destruction of street lights.
The city is saddled with widespread street light outages, with vandals even cutting down poles to steal the cables inside...
