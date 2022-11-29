Bogus radiographer’s sentencing postponed
By Devon Koen - 29 November 2022
The case against a Gqeberha woman found guilty of falsifying her radiography qualification, and who worked at Livingstone Hospital for six months before she was caught out, was postponed for a report to be submitted regarding the welfare of her minor child should she go to jail.
The 27-year-old was due to be sentenced in the city’s commercial crimes court Tuesday. ..
