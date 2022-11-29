×

News

ANC implements decision to suspend Lungisa

By Andisa Bonani - 29 November 2022

The ambition of ANC member Andile Lungisa to be part of the party’s top six was dealt a major blow on Monday after the provincial executive committee (PEC) enforced a decision to suspend him.

The PEC’s resolution comes after the ANC’s national disciplinary committee of appeals (NDCA) delivered a judgment against Lungisa and 30 other Eastern Cape party members in September...

