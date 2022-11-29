ANC implements decision to suspend Lungisa
By Andisa Bonani - 29 November 2022
The ambition of ANC member Andile Lungisa to be part of the party’s top six was dealt a major blow on Monday after the provincial executive committee (PEC) enforced a decision to suspend him.
The PEC’s resolution comes after the ANC’s national disciplinary committee of appeals (NDCA) delivered a judgment against Lungisa and 30 other Eastern Cape party members in September...
ANC implements decision to suspend Lungisa
The ambition of ANC member Andile Lungisa to be part of the party’s top six was dealt a major blow on Monday after the provincial executive committee (PEC) enforced a decision to suspend him.
The PEC’s resolution comes after the ANC’s national disciplinary committee of appeals (NDCA) delivered a judgment against Lungisa and 30 other Eastern Cape party members in September...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics