The Durban restaurant where Jacob Zuma was seen — wining and dining, and posing with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik — is not named after him.
With Zuma cutting the red ribbon when the eatery opened on Friday, many assumed that the restaurant, named Zuma, was in his honour.
Owner David Manal on Monday told TimesLIVE that the Zuma restaurant, next to Manal's Cafe La Plage in the upmarket Pearls Walk, was an international brand.
“Zuma restaurant is a well-known brand internationally, with more than 11 around the world. I own the trademark in SA. We are also registered as a hospitality academy and education centre where we offer education and placement in all of our branches in SA and other countries,” he said.
“Zuma restaurant is a contemporary infusion, Mediterranean and Asian (Mediterraneasian).”
Manal, who describes himself as a celebrity and VIP chef and is the author of a book called Kitchen Gangster, said it was an honour to have the former president at the opening.
Zuma restaurant not named after former president, says 'Kitchen Gangster' author
Senior reporter
Image: supplied
The Durban restaurant where Jacob Zuma was seen — wining and dining, and posing with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik — is not named after him.
With Zuma cutting the red ribbon when the eatery opened on Friday, many assumed that the restaurant, named Zuma, was in his honour.
Owner David Manal on Monday told TimesLIVE that the Zuma restaurant, next to Manal's Cafe La Plage in the upmarket Pearls Walk, was an international brand.
“Zuma restaurant is a well-known brand internationally, with more than 11 around the world. I own the trademark in SA. We are also registered as a hospitality academy and education centre where we offer education and placement in all of our branches in SA and other countries,” he said.
“Zuma restaurant is a contemporary infusion, Mediterranean and Asian (Mediterraneasian).”
Manal, who describes himself as a celebrity and VIP chef and is the author of a book called Kitchen Gangster, said it was an honour to have the former president at the opening.
Zuma was there with his family, including his daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla.
It was the first time Zuma and Shaik had been seen together in public since the latter was released on medical parole in 2009.
Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from French arms dealer Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal. The arrangement was allegedly facilitated by Shaik.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics