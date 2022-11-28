×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Committee for section 194 inquiry hears opening remarks by suspended public protector

By TimesLIVE - 28 November 2022

The committee for the section 194 inquiry resumes on Monday and is expected to hear opening remarks by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read