The committee for the section 194 inquiry resumes on Monday and is expected to hear opening remarks by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Committee for section 194 inquiry hears opening remarks by suspended public protector
The committee for the section 194 inquiry resumes on Monday and is expected to hear opening remarks by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics