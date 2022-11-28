Walus granted permanent residence to serve parole in SA

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday announced he has granted Chris Hani's murderer Janusz Waluś permanent residence to serve his parole and conditions imposed by the minister of correctional services.
In 2017, the home affairs department revoked Waluś’ South African citizenship and he was served with deportation papers.
Last week, the Constitutional Court ordered the release on parole of Waluś, who has served 28 years for the murder of Hani. After the court ruling senior officials met to discuss Waluś’ citizenship and whether he is subject to deportation when released from prison in the next few days.
Motsoaledi said on Monday the exemption granted to Waluś — giving him permanent residence — contains a condition that he may not use any travel document and/or passport issued by the embassy of Poland.
“The letter addressed to Waluś and a certificate of exemption have been forwarded to the minister of justice and correctional services to be delivered to Waluś.”
Motsoaledi said he noted media speculation that Walus would serve his parole in Poland. This was incorrect, and the department would not be involved in deporting Waluś.
“Waluś must serve his parole in SA as part of his sentence.”
Motsoaledi said it was clear from media reports that the Polish embassy believes if Walus is deported to Poland he won’t serve parole because the Constitutional Court judgment was not binding there.
