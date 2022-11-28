×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Suspended housing boss back in court in January

Premium
By Devon Koen - 28 November 2022

Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay housing boss Mvuleni Mapu will be back in court in January after the case was postponed on Monday.

Mapu, former acting facilities management deputy director Nwabisa Mtshakaza and business owners Nomsa Mazibuko and Sibusisiwe Nduvane are accused of deviating from the three-quote system used by the municipality to award a R2.7m contract to Luchuphe Trading...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read