Suspended housing boss back in court in January
By Devon Koen - 28 November 2022
Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay housing boss Mvuleni Mapu will be back in court in January after the case was postponed on Monday.
Mapu, former acting facilities management deputy director Nwabisa Mtshakaza and business owners Nomsa Mazibuko and Sibusisiwe Nduvane are accused of deviating from the three-quote system used by the municipality to award a R2.7m contract to Luchuphe Trading...
