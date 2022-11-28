Road accidents claim 20 lives in province

At least 20 people lost their lives in several fatal accidents across the Eastern Cape at the weekend.
Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a vehicle overturned on the gravel road in Bo-plaas, Rietvlei, near Humansdorp at about 3.55pm on Saturday.
“The vehicle was travelling along gravel farm roads with five occupants, three females and two children.
“The driver lost control and [the vehicle] overturned.
“The male driver was declared dead at the scene, while the other occupants sustained serious injuries,” Binqose said.
He said on the same day along the R335 Addo road, a Toyota bakkie was travelling towards Gqeberha with 17 occupants when it overturned at about 7.50pm.
“The driver lost control of the vehicle [causing it] to overturn.
“The minor occupant was declared dead on the scene of accident by the emergency services, while 16 injured were taken to Dora Nginza and Livingstone hospitals for further medical attention.
“It is alleged that reckless and negligent driving while under the influence of alcohol were the main contributing factors in these accidents,” Binqose said.
A crash also occurred on the N2 in Qonce near Breidbach towards East London, where a single vehicle overturned at 3.10pm on Saturday.
The vehicle, an Isuzu double cab, was ferrying 23 boys.
“The driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
“Three boys aged 17 and 16 died at the scene and 20, including the driver, sustained injuries and were taken to Grey Hospital,” Binqose said.
On Sunday, a Toyota Tazz heading towards Qonce overturned on the North East Expressway near the Nahoon Dam in East London at about 3.50am.
The driver was declared dead at the scene by the emergency services.
Later that day, a child died after two cars collided at the Mvuzi and Mhlokwana location at about 7am near Matatiele.
On Friday, on the R63 in Qonce, towards Komga near the Pelton turnoff, a vehicle overturned at about 9pm.
The driver lost control of the Isuzu, with one female passenger declared dead at the scene.
Also on Sunday at about 3am, a pedestrian, 39, was knocked down and died on the R63 road out of Dimbaza.
These fatal accidents were among others that together resulted in the deaths of six passengers, as well as three minors, four drivers and seven pedestrians.
Binqose said cases of culpable homicide had been opened at various police stations for further investigation.
Road accidents claim 20 lives in province
Image: Freddy Mavunda
