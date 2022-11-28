Rape case postponed as Humansdorp fisherman still out at sea
By Devon Koen - 28 November 2022
The case against a 41-year-old fisherman accused of raping a friend’s six-year-old daughter was postponed on Monday after the Humansdorp Regional Court heard that he was still out at sea.
The chokka fisherman was arrested in April and charged with rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl at her mother’s Humansdorp home...
