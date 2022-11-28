Prosecutor arrested for failing to report crime too sick to attend court
Premium
By Devon Koen - 28 November 2022
A Humansdorp district court prosecutor, charged with failing to report a sex crime committed against a minor, was a no-show in court on Monday, for the second time.
While Vicky Rossouw, 54, was not present at the Humansdorp magistrate’s court her husband, JP, also a lawyer, attended to the matter behind closed doors and handed in a sick note to the control prosecutor...
