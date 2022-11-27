×

Wheels come off suspected motorbike theft syndicate as cops pounce

27 November 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Police made a breakthrough at the weekend after dismantling a suspected motorbike theft syndicate operating in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Jansen van Rensburg said two men, aged 30 and 42, were arrested on the N10, about 25km from Cookhouse, on Friday at about 8.40pm...

