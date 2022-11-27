A 37-year-old Port Alfred woman was fatally mauled by dogs while on her way to work on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu on Sunday afternoon said: “It is alleged that at about 7.45am, the woman was walking in Alfred Road when she was attacked.
“Two males, who witnessed the attack, ran to a nearby security official and reported the incident.
“The security official contacted the police, however, when police arrived, the badly injured woman was lying on the side of the road.
“The woman had sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body. The dogs were nowhere to be found.
“She died prior to receiving any medical attention.”
Naidu said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.
“Port Alfred detectives are searching for the owner of the dogs.
“The number and breed of the dogs is unknown at this stage and police believe that the two males who witnessed the incident can provide crucial information in the investigation.”
Naidu said that anyone with information on the owner of the dogs, as well as the identity of the two male witnesses, was urged to contact Port Alfred police.
DispatchLIVE
Port Alfred woman killed by dogs
Image: 123RF/ Jaromír Chalabala
A 37-year-old Port Alfred woman was fatally mauled by dogs while on her way to work on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu on Sunday afternoon said: “It is alleged that at about 7.45am, the woman was walking in Alfred Road when she was attacked.
“Two males, who witnessed the attack, ran to a nearby security official and reported the incident.
“The security official contacted the police, however, when police arrived, the badly injured woman was lying on the side of the road.
“The woman had sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body. The dogs were nowhere to be found.
“She died prior to receiving any medical attention.”
Naidu said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.
“Port Alfred detectives are searching for the owner of the dogs.
“The number and breed of the dogs is unknown at this stage and police believe that the two males who witnessed the incident can provide crucial information in the investigation.”
Naidu said that anyone with information on the owner of the dogs, as well as the identity of the two male witnesses, was urged to contact Port Alfred police.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics