Manhunt launched for boyfriend after woman found in pool of blood

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt after a woman was found murdered lying in a pool of blood in her alleged boyfriend's house in Lephepane village.
According to police, the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday.
Police spokesperson, Col Malesela Ledwaba said police were called to the scene where the woman's body was found lying in a pool of blood in the boyfriend's house.
Ledwaba said preliminary police investigations revealed the suspect killed the woman and then fled the scene.
“The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” he said.
The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has warned perpetrators of gender based-violence and femicide that police will hunt them down and bring them to book.
Ledwaba said police investigations were under way.
“Anyone with information about this case is requested to contact detective warrant officer Kenneth Phakula on 0731611306,” he said.
