News

Gqeberha woman arrested for illegal possession of prescription medicine

27 November 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A 40-year-old woman from Korsten was arrested at the weekend after she was found in the illegal possession of prescription medication.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman was arrested at about 7pm on Saturday by members of the police Anti-Gang Unit after executing a search warrant at her Highveld Road home.  ..

