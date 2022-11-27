AFDA students host film festival with screening open to public
A resounding round of applause filled the Nu Metro Cinema Complex at the Boardwalk Mall on Saturday as AFDA’s school of motion picture hosted its annual Student Film Festival.
AFDA Gqeberha campus dean Mark Wilby said it was the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit that the screening could take place to welcome members of the public, family and friends of students and local critics...
AFDA students host film festival with screening open to public
Court reporter
A resounding round of applause filled the Nu Metro Cinema Complex at the Boardwalk Mall on Saturday as AFDA’s school of motion picture hosted its annual Student Film Festival.
AFDA Gqeberha campus dean Mark Wilby said it was the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit that the screening could take place to welcome members of the public, family and friends of students and local critics...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics