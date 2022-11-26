Six Limpopo police officers have been arrested on charges of corruption after they allegedly assisted counterfeit cigarette syndicates to smuggle their products into South Africa through the Beitbridge border post.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said they were arrested on Friday after years of investigation.
“These arrests are a culmination of intense investigations following receipt of several complaints from the public about police officials who were deployed along the border line being involved in corrupt activities by assisting the syndicates involved in illicit cigarette smuggling,” he said.
The six allegedly created a safe passage for the smugglers to enter the country illegally with illicit cigarettes in exchange for gratifications and bribes.
“These activities reportedly occurred for a prolonged period by the members who enriched themselves at the expense of the state resources,” said Mojapelo.
He said this sparked a lengthy investigation by the provincial anti-corruption unit resulting in a joint operation conducted by the members of the provincial detectives, organised crime and crime intelligence units together with the tactical response team unit (TRT) and the apprehension of two warrant officers, three sergeants and a constable.
“The takedown operation was led by the deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, Maj-Gen Samuel Manala, assisted by the provincial head of organised crime Brig Sakie Brancon and Lt-Col Norman Malungane as well as other members of the provincial anti-corruption unit,” said Mojapelo.
The six are expected to appear in the Musina magistrate's court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Six cops arrested for assisting counterfeit cigarette smugglers
Investigative reporter
Image: Alex Patrick
TimesLIVE
