Before joining Presidential Protection Services, Shongwe served in SAPS VIP services.
He is survived by his wife and three children, the youngest of whom is 20.
Paying tribute to his colleague and friend, W/O Colen Maposa said Shongwe taught others to respect everyone, regardless of who they were.
“He taught us that you need to be quiet, observe and then answer. He was a good man, coming to work he was the first line and as such didn't have time with the family, but he had time at work. People first, he came after, he died on duty like a true soldier,” said Maposa.
Thulani Ngwenya, national executive member of Popcru, used his time on the podium to criticise the police service, asking how long police officers were going to die for R400, referring to their danger allowance.
"These members are expected to protect the executive of the country at R400. They are expected not to be at their home with their families, working overtime [free]."
A representative from the office of the deputy president, Lethabo Matlala-Khalo, called on Masemola to “change the fleet".
"That fleet is old, it has seen better days. Those who wake up in the morning and serve and protect you are the principals [who protect] the country. Let us also make sure that the tools of the service are fit for purpose,” she said.
Meanwhile, Cele said: “We don't mourn heroes we celebrate heroes. We don't cry for heroes, we celebrate them," while acknowledging that the danger allowance had been R400 for many years.
“Somewhere, somehow there needs to be growth and changes. We agree that we need to sit down and talk,” he said, suggesting a summit would be a good place to do so.
Motshekga conveyed her condolences to the family and said Shongwe's death was unfortunate.
TimesLIVE
We feel robbed, says family of VIP protection cop killed in Mabuza's convoy crash
Reporter
Image: GCIS
The family of W/O Thomas Shongwe, a protection officer who died in an accident involving deputy president David Mabuza’s motorcade in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Sunday, "have lost their sole breadwinner".
“As the Shongwe family, it is with a heavy heart to be standing in front of you and saying the last words about our father, our brother, our uncle, most of all, our everything. He was the sole breadwinner and a loving parent to his children and husband to his wife. As a family we feel like life has robbed us,” said Dr Mngoni Thomas Lukhele.
Acting president Angie Motshekga, police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola attended the memorial service on Thursday.
The vehicle Shongwe was travelling in overturned, with a preliminary report suggesting the accident occurred as a result of a tyre burst. Two others in the vehicle were injured.
Lukhele described Shongwe as a loving and dedicated family man.
“We are the bereaved family that is now feeling all the pain that our main man, our sole provider, the breadwinner of the house, is no longer there. We feel robbed by what has happened."
Masemola said Shongwe had 31 years of uninterrupted service with the SAPS, having joined the organisation in 1991 as a student constable.
He said the incident was being investigated and the outcome would be made known.
Image: Supplied/GCIS
Before joining Presidential Protection Services, Shongwe served in SAPS VIP services.
He is survived by his wife and three children, the youngest of whom is 20.
Paying tribute to his colleague and friend, W/O Colen Maposa said Shongwe taught others to respect everyone, regardless of who they were.
“He taught us that you need to be quiet, observe and then answer. He was a good man, coming to work he was the first line and as such didn't have time with the family, but he had time at work. People first, he came after, he died on duty like a true soldier,” said Maposa.
Thulani Ngwenya, national executive member of Popcru, used his time on the podium to criticise the police service, asking how long police officers were going to die for R400, referring to their danger allowance.
"These members are expected to protect the executive of the country at R400. They are expected not to be at their home with their families, working overtime [free]."
A representative from the office of the deputy president, Lethabo Matlala-Khalo, called on Masemola to “change the fleet".
"That fleet is old, it has seen better days. Those who wake up in the morning and serve and protect you are the principals [who protect] the country. Let us also make sure that the tools of the service are fit for purpose,” she said.
Meanwhile, Cele said: “We don't mourn heroes we celebrate heroes. We don't cry for heroes, we celebrate them," while acknowledging that the danger allowance had been R400 for many years.
“Somewhere, somehow there needs to be growth and changes. We agree that we need to sit down and talk,” he said, suggesting a summit would be a good place to do so.
Motshekga conveyed her condolences to the family and said Shongwe's death was unfortunate.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics