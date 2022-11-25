School club set to pique pupils’ interest in science
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 25 November 2022
A Despatch teacher’s bright idea is set to boost young minds at Despatch Primary School after a science, technology, engineering/environment and maths (STEM) club was launched at the school this week.
Rounding out the school year and already looking to the next one, the school in Reservoir Hills has partnered with Living Labs to make STEM subjects appealing to pupils from the surrounding community...
