×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

School club set to pique pupils’ interest in science

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 25 November 2022

A Despatch teacher’s bright idea is set to boost young minds at Despatch Primary School after a science, technology, engineering/environment and maths (STEM) club was launched at the school this week.

Rounding out the school year and already looking to the next one, the school in Reservoir Hills has partnered with Living Labs to make STEM subjects appealing to pupils from the surrounding community...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read