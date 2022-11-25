SAPS providing safe spaces for GBV victims
By Riaan Marais - 25 November 2022
While many people are reluctant to speak out against gender-based violence, the public should be made aware that there are places where they can feel safe once they have lived through their harrowing experiences.
Every police station in Nelson Mandela Bay is equipped with a victim support centre, and a victim-friendly room, where women, children, and even men, can go to have their voices heard...
