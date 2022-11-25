×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SAPS providing safe spaces for GBV victims

By Riaan Marais - 25 November 2022

While many people are reluctant to speak out against gender-based violence, the public should be made aware that there are places where they can feel safe once they have lived through their harrowing experiences.

Every police station in Nelson Mandela Bay is equipped with a victim support centre, and a victim-friendly room, where women, children, and even men, can go to have their voices heard...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read