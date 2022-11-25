A number of institutions had been captured and, he said, this was evident in the report released by the state capture inquiry.
Ramaphosa eyes second term as ANC president, says he wants to ‘finish what he started’
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has for the first time indicated his availability to serve for another term, provided branches want him to do so.
“ I am humbled and truly honoured by those branches that have indicated their support. I was asked by the electoral committee whether I accept the nomination and I said: ‘Yes, I humbly accept the nomination.’ In the end it is not for me to decide, it’s for the branches and the delegates who will come to the conference.”
He was speaking to the media on Thursday after concluding his two-day royal state visit to the UK. He used the opportunity to make it known his vision is to consolidate on the work he began in 2017 when he was elected ANC president at Nasrec.
Ramaphosa and national executive committee member Zweli Mkhize have been nominated for the position of ANC president. The ruling party will elect leaders at its 55th national conference scheduled to take place next month.
The electoral committee’s Kgalema Motlanthe this week announced Ramaphosa received 2,037 votes and Mkhize 916 ahead of the conference.
Ramaphosa said the decision should be left to delegates who are mandated by branches to make the final decision.
Asked why he deserved a second term, Ramaphosa said this question should be answered by delegates because “they are the ones who have nominated me”.
He said: “ What we have been doing in the last few years is to build a foundation to rebuild our country. When we came in a lot of things were damaged and were not working as well as they should.”
A number of institutions had been captured and, he said, this was evident in the report released by the state capture inquiry.
“Reforms needed to be embarked on at an economic level and this is a task in which we have been involved.”
Ramaphosa said in the intervening period, new challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 2021 unrest and the KwaZulu-Natal floods interrupted processes his administration had embarked on to reposition South Africa.
“ I do believe a great deal of work has been done of a preparatory nature consolidating the foundation and preparing us for exciting opportunities that are going to be on offer which we are ready to take up.”
The economy is challenged and the unemployment rate was exacerbated by the pandemic, with 2-million people losing their jobs.
He said: “We need to rebuild our institutions, which we are doing. The reforms we have embarked on are recognised and appreciated by a number of key role players, particularly those who invest both internally and externally.”
Ramaphosa said it was evident South Africa was on a path to reform the economy by addressing corruption and criminality.
“All that work, in my books, is positive work that is consolidating a very good foundation for South Africa to be repositioned.”
The government is also attending to infrastructure build and getting ready for infrastructure projects to get off the ground.
“One of the challenges t we face is project preparedness. We found there are serious weaknesses at the level of getting projects off the ground so the sterling performance we had towards the 2010 Fifa World Cup is brought back.”
He said South Africa had also suffered a “brain drain” and the country is rebuilding by skilling young people and consolidating all that work for better growth.
“The good thing is that a number of key role players nationally and internationally are seeing the changes. Some people say it’s been slow and we are not moving fast enough. Of course people want things to move very quickly but some things have had to be put in place so when we do take off it becomes meaningful.”
He said citizens have been complaining that they haven’t seen prosecutions of people who were complicit of wrongdoing during state capture and nothing is being done.
“I have been saying wait and see. Processes are underway and it is beginning to happen. A number of great opportunities await South Africa going forward.”
