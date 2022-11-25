Parents watch helplessly as toddler burns to death
Boy, 2, screamed ‘tata’ from behind locked security gate as shack went up in flames
Premium
By Yoalnda Palezweni - 25 November 2022
A mother and father watched helplessly from outside as their two-year-old son clung to the locked security gate at the door of their home and screamed “tata” as he burned to death.
He was one of six people, three of them children, who lost their lives in a shack fire during the early hours of Thursday in Moeggesukkel near Acacia Avenue in Kariega. ..
