In an effort to keep Nelson Mandela Bay students focused on their studies and not burdened by current and historical debt, Goodyear SA has donated R2.4m to assist in the cause.
The donation is the latest helping hand offered by the company through years of collaboration with NMU.
It will also see Goodyear SA working closely with NMU to identify students studying for engineering, finance and supply chain degrees who will get an opportunity to participate in the company’s graduate, learnership skills development programmes.
Goodyear SA managing director Richard Fourie said the training interventions were aimed at reducing youth unemployment and developing a talent pool for the company and the wider Eastern Cape.
“I am happy to say that we continue to stay true to our promise to be the good corporate citizen of the Eastern Cape with this donation to NMU,” Fourie said.
“This province has been home to the Goodyear manufacturing plant in SA for more than 75 years.
“It is also home to the majority of our employees.
“As a company, we took a conscious decision to focus our efforts towards initiatives aimed at uplifting the economy and communities in the Eastern Cape, and I am proud of the strides we have made so far.”
Over the last three years, Goodyear has contributed more than R40m through various learnership, enterprise and supplier development programmes.
Before that, to further support the local economy, Goodyear had gradually expanded its enterprise and supplier development strategy aimed at supporting local small, medium and macro enterprises and some of them having grown and are now suppliers to Goodyear SA.
HeraldLIVE
NMU students get R2.4m boost from Goodyear
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
