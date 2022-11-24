Dlamini-Zuma wrote: “We feel your pain, we hear your cry.”
'We feel your pain, we hear your cry': Dlamini-Zuma and Sisulu show support for Chris Hani's widow
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu have shown Chris Hani's widow Limpho support after the Constitutional Court ruled to release her husband's killer on parole.
The Constitutional Court this week ordered that Hani's killer, Janusz Walus, be placed on parole within 10 days.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo said the decision by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to deny Walus' parole was irrational and should be reviewed and set aside.
“My sister Limpho Hani, I sympathise with you. I sympathise with your family. I feel your agony,” said Sisulu.
Dlamini-Zuma wrote: “We feel your pain, we hear your cry.”
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu vowed to fight the ruling.
“We will fight them Mama Hani! We will never allow this nonsense,” he exclaimed.
After the ConCourt judgment, a visibly upset Limpho told media she and her family had suffered trauma as a result of Walus’ actions.
“This country is finished. In this country a foreign white [man] can come into SA and kill my husband.”
She claimed the court was not concerned with justice.
“I have been in and out of court, and Waluś lost all the cases. Now these ones, because in South Africa they are gods, what they say goes. I wish them the best. You know about karma, watch this space. All of them, I give them two years.
“This judgment is diabolical, totally diabolical. I’ve never seen anything like this.”
The justice and correctional services department said it had noted the judgment on Waluś' parole and will consider it carefully.
Spokesperson for the department Chrispin Phiri told TimesLIVE the department is studying the judgment.
“We have noted the judgment and will carefully consider it to ensure that we are fully enlightened,” he said.
