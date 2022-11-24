President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday providing feedback on his two-day state visit to the UK.
He was in the country at the invitation of King Charles. The invitation was initially extended by Queen Elizabeth before she died in September.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa provides feedback on his UK visit
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday providing feedback on his two-day state visit to the UK.
He was in the country at the invitation of King Charles. The invitation was initially extended by Queen Elizabeth before she died in September.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics