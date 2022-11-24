Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's suspension case is before the Constitutional Court on Thursday.
The court is expected to hear three applications relating to her suspension.
Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane's suspension case before the ConCourt
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's suspension case is before the Constitutional Court on Thursday.
The court is expected to hear three applications relating to her suspension.
Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics