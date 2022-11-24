×

News

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane's suspension case before the ConCourt

By TImesLIVE - 24 November 2022

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's suspension case is before the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

The court is expected to hear three applications relating to her suspension.

Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June.

TimesLIVE

