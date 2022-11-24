The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) sent condolences to the child's parents. Its spokesperson, Lins Rautenbach, warned that when people acquire a pit bull, they need to know they are legally responsible for the animal's behaviour.
Toddler mauled by pit bull dies, police confirm
Image: 123rf/Gloria Anderson
A 15-month-old boy who was mauled by a pit bull in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, police have confirmed.
The attack occurred in Gonubie Farm, East London.
According to police, the boy was playing with the neighbour’s pit bull when it became aware of a passer-by walking a dog.
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said it is further alleged that the pit bull attempted to get out of the yard while barking at the passing dog.
“After failing to leave the yard, the pit bull is alleged to have returned to the child and bitten him on the upper body. Paramedics were called to transport the child to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to have succumbed to his injuries,” said Kinana.
The police are investigating and the incident has been reported to the SPCA.
This follows an attack on Sunday in the Free State, in which two pit bulls mauled three-year-old Innocent Saule to death in a neighbour's yard in Sekoti Mpate Phomolong in Hennenman.
LISTEN | ‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’ — Pit Bull Federation of SA
The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) sent condolences to the child's parents. Its spokesperson, Lins Rautenbach, warned that when people acquire a pit bull, they need to know they are legally responsible for the animal's behaviour.
These incidents have placed the breed in the spotlight, with a petition by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation to ban pit bulls garnering more than 120,000 signatures.
Rautenbach said a combination of factors leads to mauling and it never happens out of the blue. This included poor breeding, with it being scientifically proven that aggression, which can be present in any breed of dog, is largely genetic.
Also, poor training, a lack of early and ongoing socialisation, poor housing and management, a person who is not competent or skilled in owning a pit bull and a lack of understanding of basic canine body language and behaviour build up until the dog may be primed for an attack.
“Pit bulls are highly intelligent, very active dogs, and being kept chained or caged all day leads to frustration. All animals need the freedom to exhibit natural behaviour and poor housing robs them of this.
“This frustration builds up and spills over. Think of it like a human being kept in solitary confinement. Eventually that person loses their sanity,” Rautenbach said.
She warned that when acquiring a pit bull you need to get your dog from a reputable source, not someone who is just breeding the dogs for money.
People should not buy such dogs if the parents are aggressive and they need early and ongoing socialisation and training.
“Your dog needs to be sterilised. Your property must be secure and keeping your dog locked in a cage all day is dangerous.
“You are responsible for keeping your dog, your family and your community safe. If there are people antagonising your dog, contact your local SPCA and police, and keep a record. The laws exist and they must be enforced.”
Rautenbach added that parents must be more vigilant with their children.
“Dogs are dogs and they behave like dogs, children are the number one victims of dog bites. Seventy-seven percent of all attacks come from the family dog or a dog known to the victim. Be responsible and protect your child and your dog,” she said.
