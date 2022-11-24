Three children among six killed in shack fire, parents suffer burns

Six people, including three children, died in a shack fire in the early hours of Thursday in Moeggesukkel, a settlement in Kariega.
Asciwalise Ngqina, 3, Asiphile Ngqina, 6, and Ibanathi Ngqina, 11, lost their lives, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
Three adults aged between 22 and 48 also perished. Their names are yet to be established and their next of kin traced
The mother of the children sustained burn wounds to her arms and hands. She was treated on the scene by paramedics, while the father sustained burn wounds on his face and arms. He was taken to hospital.
Naidu said police were alerted to the fire just after midnight.
“On arrival, the shack was burnt to the ground. It is alleged it was load-shedding and the family went to sleep, leaving a candle burning. The mother woke up when the shack was burning. She and her husband managed to escape through a window. However, the remaining six people could not get out in time.”
Police, who have opened an inquest docket, urged residents to be extra cautious when using alternative lighting during load-shedding.
“Candles, gas and primus stoves must be switched off before going to bed. The use of these types of lighting must be constantly checked to avoid situations such as this tragic incident,” Naidu said.
