Rationing introduced as water crisis in Cradock and Middelburg worsens
Premium
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 24 November 2022
A water crisis in Cradock and Middelburg has left thousands of residents high and dry and the welfare of nearly 200 animals under threat.
On Thursday morning, the Chris Hani District Municipality told residents it had implemented ongoing water rationing that would see water supply shut off from 9pm until 4am in both Cradock and Middelburg...
Rationing introduced as water crisis in Cradock and Middelburg worsens
A water crisis in Cradock and Middelburg has left thousands of residents high and dry and the welfare of nearly 200 animals under threat.
On Thursday morning, the Chris Hani District Municipality told residents it had implemented ongoing water rationing that would see water supply shut off from 9pm until 4am in both Cradock and Middelburg...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics