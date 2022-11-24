×

Pit bull kills East London toddler

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 24 November 2022
A pit bull reportedly mauled an East London toddler to death late on Wednesday.
Image: ALEKTA/123RF

An East London toddler has reportedly been mauled to death by a pit bull on Wednesday. 

HeraldLIVE's sister publication, DispatchLIVE reported that the incident happened in Cambridge. 

The toddler is believed to be a year old.

The Eastern Cape's health department said it would provide an update soon.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

