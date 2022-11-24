An East London toddler has reportedly been mauled to death by a pit bull on Wednesday.
HeraldLIVE's sister publication, DispatchLIVE reported that the incident happened in Cambridge.
The toddler is believed to be a year old.
The Eastern Cape's health department said it would provide an update soon.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Pit bull kills East London toddler
Image: ALEKTA/123RF
