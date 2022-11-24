The 30-year-old arrested in connection with the death of three-year-old Keketso Saule made his second appearance at the Hennenman magistrate’s court in the Free State on Wednesday.
Lebohang Pali faces charges of culpable homicide and cruelty to animals after pit bulls belonging to him mauled Saule to death on Sunday while he was playing with friends in a yard in Phomolong, Hennenman.
Saule's death comes a week after that of eight-year-old Olebogeng Mosime who was killed by a neighbour’s pit bull at his home in Vista Park, Bloemfontein.
Pali was moved to a place of safety on Sunday after the incident when angry residents stoned and burnt one of the dogs to death.
He was then arrested on Monday and later released on bail of R300 after making his first appearance in court.
The National Prosecuting Authority said Pali's case would return to court on January 23.
NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the case was postponed to next year for further investigations and to allow Padi the opportunity to acquire a legal representative.
Meanwhile, the NSPCA has approached the government to urgently intervene regarding pit bulls in the country as several have been handed over to the animal rights group while others have been brutally killed by people in communities.
Owner of pit bulls who killed Free State toddler granted bail
Multimedia Journalist
Image: 123RF/Belchonok/File photo
