Nxesi to meet Khoi-San in Gqeberha to discuss Employment Act
By Tshepiso Mametela - 24 November 2022
The Khoi and San in Gqeberha are continuing the push for changes to the Employment Equity Act and Z83 employment form to include “Khoi-San” alongside existing race groups.
And the call has attracted the attention of acting public service and administration minister Thulas Nxesi, who will visit the province at the weekend to engage with local leaders...
