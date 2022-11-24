Nelson Mandela Bay’s top cop accused of assaulting union rep
Popcru shop steward allegedly pushed off chair during heated argument
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 24 November 2022
Recently appointed Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata has been accused of assault after allegedly knocking a union representative off his chair, having repeatedly told him to get out his office.
A heated altercation between Ncata and Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) shop steward Mongameli Nqunqutha unfolded on Tuesday...
Nelson Mandela Bay’s top cop accused of assaulting union rep
Popcru shop steward allegedly pushed off chair during heated argument
Recently appointed Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata has been accused of assault after allegedly knocking a union representative off his chair, having repeatedly told him to get out his office.
A heated altercation between Ncata and Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) shop steward Mongameli Nqunqutha unfolded on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics