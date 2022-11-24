Nelson Mandela Bay pupils tops at JSE Virtual Investment Challenge

While investments, stocks and currency are all words high school pupils tend to stay clear of, a group of Gqeberha high school pupils went full Wall Street mode as they claimed a top five finish in the annual JSE Virtual Investment Challenge.
Lawson Brown High School matric pupils Asake Hele, Jayden Marcus, Wandisile Nyangana and team captain Iviwe Melane earned their status, dubbed by their high school peers, as “Business Guru's” after securing fourth place in the Equity Growth category of the competition.
The announcement was made at the during the annual prize giving at the JSE offices in Sandton on October 21 where the team bagged R6,750 in Satrix- investment platform- vouchers.
According to its website, the JSE Virtual Investment Challenge for high school pupils and tertiary students, aims to make a tangible impact in society, ensuring broader access to the world of finance and investments by the public.
The challenge helps participants learn about the fundamentals of investing and encourages them to research and strategise around trading of JSE listed instruments. Participants test their trading skills through a simulated trading programme where performance is tracked and measured.
Based on how listed companies share prices perform, the young traders buy and sell shares with the virtual currency to maximise financial growth for the team.
And while the Lawson Brown team initially lagged behind the forerunners, from all over Southern Africa, they more than made up the deficit during the final stages of the competition ensuring their position and acknowledgment at the national level.
Idris Seedat, JSE (JSE) Head of Transformation and CSI, said: “The JSE has long been a leading champion of improving financial literacy and know-how of ordinary South Africans, recognising that consumer financial education must be the shared responsibility of the various stakeholders that make up the country’s financial sector.”
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay pupils tops at JSE Virtual Investment Challenge
Image: SUPPLIED
While investments, stocks and currency are all words high school pupils tend to stay clear of, a group of Gqeberha high school pupils went full Wall Street mode as they claimed a top five finish in the annual JSE Virtual Investment Challenge.
Lawson Brown High School matric pupils Asake Hele, Jayden Marcus, Wandisile Nyangana and team captain Iviwe Melane earned their status, dubbed by their high school peers, as “Business Guru's” after securing fourth place in the Equity Growth category of the competition.
The announcement was made at the during the annual prize giving at the JSE offices in Sandton on October 21 where the team bagged R6,750 in Satrix- investment platform- vouchers.
According to its website, the JSE Virtual Investment Challenge for high school pupils and tertiary students, aims to make a tangible impact in society, ensuring broader access to the world of finance and investments by the public.
The challenge helps participants learn about the fundamentals of investing and encourages them to research and strategise around trading of JSE listed instruments. Participants test their trading skills through a simulated trading programme where performance is tracked and measured.
Based on how listed companies share prices perform, the young traders buy and sell shares with the virtual currency to maximise financial growth for the team.
And while the Lawson Brown team initially lagged behind the forerunners, from all over Southern Africa, they more than made up the deficit during the final stages of the competition ensuring their position and acknowledgment at the national level.
Idris Seedat, JSE (JSE) Head of Transformation and CSI, said: “The JSE has long been a leading champion of improving financial literacy and know-how of ordinary South Africans, recognising that consumer financial education must be the shared responsibility of the various stakeholders that make up the country’s financial sector.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics