Mobile alcohol testing centres gearing up to help officials as festive season fast approaches
By Tshepiso Mametela - 24 November 2022
Festive season revellers have been warned not to throw caution to the wind this summer as SA Breweries (SAB) and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality prepare to unveil mobile alcohol evidence centres for the metro.
Fully equipped state-of-the-art mobile units, boasting hi-tech gear to accurately and efficiently determine alcohol levels,will soon roll onto the city’s streets...
Mobile alcohol testing centres gearing up to help officials as festive season fast approaches
Festive season revellers have been warned not to throw caution to the wind this summer as SA Breweries (SAB) and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality prepare to unveil mobile alcohol evidence centres for the metro.
Fully equipped state-of-the-art mobile units, boasting hi-tech gear to accurately and efficiently determine alcohol levels,will soon roll onto the city’s streets...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics